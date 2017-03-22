Pat McGrath goes intergalactic for latest beauty launch

Celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath has finally unveiled her latest upcoming beauty innovation -- and it was inspired by outer space.

Dark Star 006 is a 6-7 piece metallic eye makeup kit designed to reinvent the smoky eye. Each kit contains an Astral White and Mercury pigment, a Cyber Clear Eye Gloss, a Black SmudgeLiner Eye Kohl and a Blender Brush, WWD reports. The kits come in three different colorways, UltraViolet Blue, UltraSuede Brown and Dark Matter, with each hue also given a namesake pigment (the blue and brown kits also include a black Dark Matter pigment.)

All of the products share a holographic, shimmery aesthetic inspired by the sci-fi world of iridescent makeup.

"It's a different kind of smoky eye, it's a lived in smoky eye, that's what this kit is about," McGrath told WWD. "About playing, and all the years backstage I've ever done the smoky eye it has a hint of brown -- and not that many people tell you that it's gold, and that it's forgiving, and it's beautiful and it's velvety."



The limited-edition kits are set to launch online on April 11, and if the success of previous launches from the artist's Pat McGrath Labs label is anything to go by, they won't be around for long.

McGrath first began designing her highly coveted cosmetics via her Pat McGrath Labs concept back in 2015 with the launch of her Gold 001 pigment, and she has since released several limited edition highlighter, eye makeup and lip kits.

Dark Star 006 will go on sale at www.patmcgrath.com priced from $95-130.