Pastor Shouts 'Santa Clause Does't Exist' At Children

David Grisham, a self-proclaimed Evangelical pastor, tried to convince children that the true meaning of Christmas was about celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ over the weekend in Amarillo, Texas, by yelling, “Santa Clause doesn’t exist!” towards young passer-byers hoping to meet Santa at a Westgate Mall.

In a three-minute video posted to his Facebook Saturday, Grisham, a leader of the religious fundamentalist group "Repent Amarillo,”can be seen preaching gospel verses while also yelling at children, “The Christmas season is about Jesus. Jesus was born 2016 years ago. He was born in a manger in a small town in Bethlehem and that’s the truth about Christmas,” according to the local reports Monday.

The video shows Grisham shouting at kids that the heavy-set bearded fellow they were waiting in line to take pictures with, and ask for a present from, was “just a man dressed up like Santa.” Grisham can be seen telling children that neither flying reindeer, nor a workshop nor elves exist in the North Pole, while parents in the background respond by shouting “That’s enough!"

The video, which has received over 2.7 million views, shows Grisham going on his Christmas tirade for about two minutes. It also shows one parent interrupting him to voice his frustration, the New York Daily News reported Monday.

“Quit talking this mess, you understand me?” The parent can be heard telling Grisham in the video. “I’ve got my kids over there, we don’t need you coming over here blabbing whatever it is you’re blabbing.”

Shortly after being confronted by the first parent, two others then went to Grisham and disallowed him from videotaping their children any longer.

The incident at the Amarillo mall was the latest in a string of religiously motivated acts performed by 56-year-old Grisham. He called for a boycott of Houston, Texas, in February 2011 because the city had elected Annise Parker as mayor. Parker is openly gay, according to local reports. Grisham also at one point called on people to protest the construction of a Planned Parenthood facility, a swingers club and a nude production of a Shakespearean play.

"We really do believe that the Christians down in Houston need to get out," Grisham told local reporters in 2011. "They need to get off of their blessed assurances so to speak and get out into their community before evil takes control of their community."

