​Pastor shoots free throws for 10 hours to raise money for Denver Dream Center

DENVER (KDVR) – Pastor Bryan Sederwall, or Pastor B as some call him, shot free throws for 10 hours straight Saturday as part of a fundraising event for the Denver Dream Center.

By the afternoon, he’d already made 1567 shots but had very sore forearms.

“We want to increase the capacity to help more kids,” Sederwall said.

He wants to raise not only money but awareness.

“We’re positioned in the city to do good. We have a lot of guys coming out of gangs, off the streets. We do programs for at-risk kids. But lately, in Denver there’s been an uptick in youth violence, a lot of gang activity, a lot of guns,” he said.

The staff at the Denver Dream Center want to help people create a better life, and they hope to increase funding to do so.

“We even have some guys that are currently in community corrections, so they are the result of being that kid that got in trouble, made a bad decision, but now they are on their way out. So we want to give them a safe place to come eat food, get a job, find their way back into life,” Sederwall said.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can find more information on the Denver Dream Center website.

