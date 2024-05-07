Pastor Ronnie Killingsworth took the stand to deny the child sexual abuse allegations

A Wichita Falls pastor accused of sexually abusing three underaged girls denied the allegations against him Monday.

Ronnie Allen Killingsworth, pastor of Rephidim Church in Wichita Falls, took the stand in his own defense. He testified he never touched any of the girls and never had any of them in his office alone.

The 78-year-old said the only girls who were ever in his office at the church were his daughter and granddaughter.

Rephidim Church pastor Ronnie Killingsworth on Monday denied ever molesting three girls in his congregation.

He sometimes raised his voice in response to prosecutor Bill Vasser asking him what the girls, now adults, had to gain from bringing the allegations against him.

“I don’t know. You’d have to ask her,” he said each time Vasser named a victim.

Earlier in the day, jurors heard a recording of an announcement Ronnie Killingsworth made to his congregation when indictments were pending.

“It is an attack on this assembly and myself,” he said on the recording. He said the indecency incidents “absolutely never occurred.”

Ronnie Killingsworth is charged with six counts of indecency with a child in connection with alleged incidents between 2000 and 2011.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison on each count. He was free Monday from jail on $150,000 in bonds.

On Monday, his wife, Linda Killingsworth, also testified that the couple’s daughter and granddaughter were the only girls ever in the office with the pastor.

“He would never do anything to hurt a child,” she said. “Show me some irrefutable evidence. It’s ridiculous.”

Much of the testimony over four days in court has dealt with the church’s doctrine and practices. Prosecutor Bill Vasser quizzed Ronnie Killingsworth about the church’s finances.

Killingsworth told the jury that the church does not ask for money from members, and the only funding comes from a “grace box” in the church.

Ronnie Killingsworth's wife, Linda, told jurors Monday her husband would never do anything to hurt a child.

Vasser pointed out Rephidim Church had $1.2 million in cash in 2018, and in a recent year, Killingsworth got a $280,000 bonus.

Both Ronny Killingsworth and his wife were questioned about the church's practice of “separation” from those members who choose to leave the church.

Prosecutor Dayve Jo Estes questioned Linda Killingsworth about the couple's daughter, who is gay.

She testified the couple has not communicated with their only daughter since 1998.

Linda Killingsworth broke into tears when she talked about her.

“The Bible is the highest priority. We aren’t willing to compromise our priorities,” she said.

She also said she saw the couple’s granddaughter who left the church for the first time in three years when the granddaughter appeared at the courthouse Monday to testify.

Attorneys Chuch Smith and Ron Poole continued their defense of Pastor Ronnie Killingsworth in 78th District Court Monday

That granddaughter, Carson Ford, left Rephidim Church in 2020.

She testified she doesn’t remember ever seeing any of the victims in her grandfather’s office, and the allegations against him are “completely absurd.”

The Killingsworths have never met Ford's child, their great-grandchild.

Ford told the jury she views with sadness that her grandparents are no longer part of her life.

Ronnie Killingsworth denied ever setting dates for “rapture,” the time when the faithful would be raised to heaven.

Vasser showed him a rapture preparation document that included dates for the rapture, beginning with the approach of the 2020 Millennium when some of the members built a community out in the country.

The prosecution is being conducted by attorneys from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office to avoid a possible conflict of interest because the Killingsworth’s son, Allen, is a detective in the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The trial will continue Tuesday with a final defense witness. Closing arguments may also start Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Ronnie Killingsworth denied child sexual abuse allegations