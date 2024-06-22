Pastor Robert Morris tried to scare his sex abuse victim with threat of prosecution

A Texas megachurch pastor — who admitted to “inappropriate sexual behavior” with a child — warned a victim that she “could be criminally prosecuted" for seeking restitution for the crimes against her.

Gateway Church Pastor Robert Morris, once a spiritual adviser to former President Donald Trump, admitted last weekend to a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl. But nearly 20 years before he would admit to his abusive behavior, he told his accuser that he couldn’t compensate her.

Emails between Morris and Cindy Clemishire dating back to 2005, obtained by NBC News, show proof of a victim’s attempt to seek justice and Morris’ threat to her.

“Twenty-three years after you began destroying my life, I am still dealing with the pain and damage you caused,” Clemishire wrote, per NBC News.

“Debbie and I really do care for you and we sincerely want God’s best for you,” Morris wrote, speaking of his wife, Debbie Morris. “My attorney advises that if I pay you any money under a threat of exposure, you could be criminally prosecuted and Debbie and I do not want that.”

Morris then directed his victim to go through his attorney going forward. The evangelical pastor allegedly abused Clemishire from December 1982 until 1987, and described his behavior as “confessed and repented of."

Morris took two years away from the church, but ultimately returned in 1989, against Clemishire’s family’s wishes.

“Men that have over 100 counts of child molestation go to prison,” Clemishire wrote in another 2005 email. “Men who pastor churches that have over 100 counts of child molestation go to prison and pay punitive damages. You have not had to do either.”

Morris, who resigned on Tuesday after decades at the helm of one of the nation’s largest churches, has yet to be charged with any crime. Per the emails, at least one other Gateway Church elder was aware of Clemishire's ask in 2005, but told NBC News that he didn't investigate the abuse as he didn't know the severity of the allegation.