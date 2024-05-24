Pastor, community leader Seales died 11 days after being injured in wreck

Montgomery Police Chaplain Antonio Seales died more than a week after he was injured in a two-vehicle wreck, law enforcement officials confirmed Friday.

The other driver was involved in a pursuit with law enforcement at the time of the crash, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, a spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Seales, 51, died Tuesday in a Montgomery hospital, Burkett said.

The crash happened at about 3:43 p.m. May 10, when the 2019 Chrysler 300 Seales was driving was struck from the rear by the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Ashton T. Ford, 26, of Montgomery, Burkett said. Before the crash, Ford was eluding law enforcement and was involved in a pursuit, he said.

Ford was also injured and was taken to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment.

The crash happened on Norman Bridge Road near East Delano Avenue. No other details were released as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Seales started working with MPD in 2013 as part of the city’s Operation Good Shepherd program, a partnership between the Montgomery Police Department and area worship centers to support the families and loved ones affected by acts of violence. He became the department’s chaplain in 2021.

“Pastor Seales's sudden departure has left us all at a loss for words, and we understand that this is a difficult time for everyone,” Acting Montgomery Police Chief John Hall said at the time of the pastor’s death. “We want to offer our deepest sympathies and support to Pastor Seales' family and friends as they navigate through this profound loss. Although Pastor Seales is no longer physically with us, his legacy and spirit will forever remain a part of our department. Let us take comfort in the sweet memories we shared with him and draw strength from his unwavering dedication to serving others.”

