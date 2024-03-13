Past eviction creates challenge for couple in search of new housing

DENVER (KDVR) — A family living in their car is looking for a permanent place to call home, but a past eviction is making it challenging.

In Denver, 1 in 3 households is paying more than a third of their income toward housing, according to the city’s website.

Leticia Dela Rosa and her husband told FOX31 they are currently living out of their car with their dog, Cash, after being evicted in 2022.

“This is the first time for me to be in this situation,” Dela Rosa said. “It’s just been so hard. I’ve made mistakes in my past, which I don’t feel like it should be held over my head, especially because I’m getting assistance. You’re going to be guaranteed rent every month, and they don’t look at that part of it.”

Past evictions can block some rental applications

With some help from the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Dela Rosa said they’re receiving rental assistance, but with an eviction on their record, the application process has been challenging.

“We get down to the question, ‘Have you ever been evicted from a place within the last seven years?’ And unfortunately, the answer is yes. Some of the applications don’t even let you proceed after that,” Dela Rosa said.

It is a challenge many Coloradans are facing. A report from Colorado Housing Connects shows evictions are already trending higher than last year.

“I hope it doesn’t last too much longer, but I’m losing hope,” Dela Rosa said. “I’m just hoping someone gives me a chance to have a place to call home.”

And with the incoming storm, time for this family is of the essence.

“A foot of snow. I’m not looking forward to it, but we do the best we can,” Dela Rosa said. “We have each other and our dog likes to cuddle, so he provides good warmth, and we just try to get by.”

FOX31 reached out to the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless about their process and guidance when it comes to evictions and is waiting for a response. The city of Denver does offer resources for those facing an eviction, including rental and utility assistance, as does the state.

