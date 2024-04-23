Passover Seder on UF campus draws more than 1,000 people to Exactech Arena

Gainesville Sun
Rabbi Berl Goldman speaks to more than 1,000 people Monday evening during the annual Passover Seder at Exactech Arena on the University of Florida campus. The event was organized and sponsored by the Chabad UF Jewish Student Center. The Passover Seder is the largest Passover Seder in North America. (Credit: Alan Youngblood/Special to The Sun)
UF President Ben Sasse, right, takes a selfie with a student during the annual Passover Seder at Exactech Arena on Monday night in Gainesville. The event was organized and sponsored by the Chabad UF Jewish Student Center. The Passover Seder is the largest Passover Seder in North America. (Credit: Alan Youngblood/Special to The Sun)
Arianna Alamo waves to her family on FaceTime during the annual Passover Seder at Exactech Arena in Gainesville. The event was organized and sponsored by the Chabad UF Jewish Student Center. The Passover Seder is the largest Passover Seder in North America. (Credit: Alan Youngblood/Special to The Sun)
