Passover and what it means to the Mountain State

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The first night of Passover is Monday, April 22, 2024 in the Mountain State, and it is a day for Jewish residents and families to come together to celebrate.

This holiday, having been commemorated over a millennium, focuses on the liberation of the Jewish slaves from Egypt.

Dr. Joseph Golden, the Secretary for Temple Beth El Congregation in Beckley, shared what this holiday is about and why it is so important to the community.

“It is the telling of the story of the Exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt and it commemorates many things, but also symbolizes and is reflective of many aspects of Jewish life over the centuries,” stated Golden.

Golden also mentioned that this holiday is not just to commemorate only the Jews who were oppressed, but also the reflection and empathy for all people who are enslaved or who are oppressed.

