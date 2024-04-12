PASSHE board of governors affirms request for state funding to freeze tuition

On Thursday, the board of governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education met to affirm their initial request to the state government for funding that will allow the system to freeze tuition for the 2024-2025 school year.

The initial request was made this past October, months before Gov. Josh Shapiro presented his proposed budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

PASSHE said that it is requesting state appropriation funds of at least $623.7 million this year, marking an increase of $38.1 million, or 6.5%, over last year.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

