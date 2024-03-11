After passerby spots smoke coming from Roseville home, firefighters find man dead inside
A passerby noticed smoke coming from a Roseville home Monday morning, and firefighters who responded found a man dead inside, according to the fire department.
Roseville firefighters made it to the 300 block of County Road C about four minutes after a person driving by saw smoke coming from the doors and windows of the single-family home just after 9 a.m. and called 911, said Assistant Fire Chief Neil Sjostrom.
Firefighters immediately found a man inside and he was pronounced dead at the scene. They extinguished the fire. No one else was in the home.
“Nothing appears to be suspicious at this time and the investigation continues” into the fire’s cause, Sjostrom said.
