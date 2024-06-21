Passerby Found Small Child Alone on Beach and Crying. Police Say His Parents Abandoned Him to Go on Boat

Paul D. Thorley, 30, and Mary E. Thorley, 28, allegedly left the child alone for around 15 minutes while they went boating in Lake George, N.Y., police say

Getty Lake George, N.Y.

A Pennsylvania mother and father have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after authorities allege they left their infant alone on a beach while they went boating in Upstate New York.

On Tuesday, June 18, just before 6 p.m., troopers responded to Lake George, N.Y., on a report of an infant left unattended on the beach, New York State Police said in a press release.

Investigators were told that a passerby heard a child “crying for an extended period of time” and found them alone on the beach about five feet from the shoreline, per the release.

Police identified the child’s parents as Paul D. Thorley, 30, and Mary E. Thorley, 28, both of Mount Pocono, Pa. According to police, the parents allegedly left the child alone for around 15 minutes while they went boating in the lake.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The suspects were arrested and taken to Chestertown State Police, where they were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Police said they were issued appearance tickets to return to the Lake George Town Court and subsequently released.

It’s unclear if they have entered pleas or retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.