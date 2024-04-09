Passengers view eclipse from the sky on two Delta flights to Detroit
Instead of being on the ground, some people had the opportunity to go up in the sky to see the eclipse above the clouds.
Instead of being on the ground, some people had the opportunity to go up in the sky to see the eclipse above the clouds.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Before-and-after photographs taken along the path of the total solar eclipse in North America reveal the stunning, awe-inducing nature of the celestial phenomenon.
An astrologist weighs in on the 2024 solar eclipse.
Grab a pair of (authorized) eclipse glasses and watch safely with these expert tips.
Watch livestream video of the solar eclipse.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
A look ahead at living your best life this April, from the total solar eclipse to the rainy day activity you should try.
To find out all the details of watching and recording the total solar eclipse on April 8, read on.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
Multiverse, the U.K. unicorn that builds apprenticeship programs for people to learn technology skills while on the job, has made an acquisition as it aims to skill up itself. The company has bought Searchlight, a startup and recruitment platform that uses artificial intelligence-based technology to source talent. The plan will be to use Searchlight's tech to build new AI products for Multiverse to expand its professional training services.
Jeep chose the eclipse to promote the new 2024 Gladiator NightHawk package. If you're a fan of big tires and blackout finishes, you may like this.
The USWNT face off against Canada in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final tomorrow.
Tesla stock jumped in Monday trading as investors bought into CEO Elon Musk’s latest proclamation that Tesla would unveil its long-awaited robotaxi on Aug. 8.
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have now broken the all-time viewership record in three straight games.
Google has finally rolled out its long-awaited Find My Device network. This tool helps to locate lost gadgets and works similarly to related technology offered from Apple and Tile.
Spotify already found success with its popular AI DJ feature, and now the streaming music service is bringing AI to playlist creation. The company on Monday introduced into beta a new option called AI playlists, which allows users to generate a playlist based on written prompts. In addition to more standard playlist creation requests, like those based on genre or time frame, Spotify's use of AI means people could ask for a wider variety of custom playlists, like "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse," Spotify suggests.
NASA announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. One will eventually be chosen for a demonstration mission.
Story sustained the injury on a dive to stop a ground ball hit by Mike Trout.
Just hours after Elon Musk claimed Reuters was "lying" about Tesla's plans to ditch its $25,000 low-cost EV and instead focus all its efforts on a robotaxi, the Tesla CEO announced on X that he would reveal said robotaxi in an event on August 8. Earlier Friday, a Reuters report citing three anonymous sources and internal documents said that Tesla was abandoning its plan to build a lower-cost EV and would instead focus resources on a planned robotaxi that is being built on the same small EV platform that was also supposed to power the lower-cost vehicle. Hours later, Musk posted on X that a "Tesla Robotaxi" will be unveiled August 8.