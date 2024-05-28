Passengers told to prepare for water landing during flight from Jamaica to Florida

Spirit Airlines is evaluating one of its planes after it nearly landed in the water just after taking off.

One of the passengers shared video with Channel 9 showing the scary moments from inside the aircraft.

The flight had just departed from Montego Bay, Jamaica and was headed to Fort Lauderdale.

Passengers were told to prepare for a possible water landing as the plane turned around due to a suspected mechanical issue.

The plane was able to land safely back at Montego Bay.

Passengers got off anxious but unscathed.

