Passengers injured in Sound Transit bus crash spark seat belt debate

Passengers were left bruised and battered after a Sound Transit bus crashed outside a downtown Seattle building Saturday night.

Out of the 17 people on board, 11 had to go to the hospital, including the driver who fractured his hip.

Police say the driver told them the bus brakes went out just before swerving into a barrier outside the building.

Sound Transit released a statement, saying “A forensic investigation into the cause of the crash has been started and we expect to know more in a few weeks.”

One Washington state lawmaker says the time is now to make changes to better protect people using public transit.

“It’s interesting to get on a bus, watch the driver buckle up, and then you don’t have a seat belt. He’s buckling up for safety,” said Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, who serves the 14th District.

For years, Mosbrucker has fought for a seat belt mandate on school buses.

And after seeing several crashes in the Seattle area involving public transit in the past year, she feels those buses should also have seat belts.

“I don’t think we should mandate it, but I think we have to have the conversation about keeping people safe and giving them the option. Let you decide when you get on public transit if you’d like to buckle up or not,” said Mosbrucker.

Mosbrucker says she plans to have legislation drafted by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, SPD is also investigating the crash and says the driver was not impaired.