Passengers furious about how Carnival cruise ship fire was handled

Midway through a five-day cruise in March, the tail of the Carnival Freedom cruise ship caught fire. Passengers chronicled the drama that played out on board in hundreds of social media posts. They showed flames shooting from the tail, water leaking from the 5th-floor interior, and shuttered areas like pools, sports venues, and restaurants. For 9-year-old Katherine Drey and her family, it marked the beginning of the end of what had been a great getaway.

