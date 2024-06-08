Passenger slashes Brooklyn bus driver with bottle in vicious attack: police

An angry passenger attacked a bus driver in Brooklyn Saturday, stabbing the 60-year-old MTA employee in the neck with a bottle, police said.

The driver was operating a shuttle bus, nearing the corner of Pitkin and Alabama Aves. in East New York, about 11:45 a.m. when a man in his 20s started arguing with him, cops said. It was not clear how long the passenger had been on the bus when the dispute began.

During the argument, the younger man struck the driver with a bottle and stabbed him in the neck, cops said.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was expected to survive.

The attacker fled and remained at large Saturday. He was described as Black and last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants and a brown hat.

Police were scouring the area looking for surveillance footage that could help identify the assailant.