Passenger in Scioto County crash that killed three children dies

LUCASVILLE- A 28-year-old Piketon woman has died due to injuries sustained in a crash in Scioto County on May 24 that killed three children.

On Friday, May 31, the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received confirmation from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office that passenger Courtney D. Copas had succumbed to her injuries.

The crash occurred on May 24 on Ohio 104 near milepost 13 in Morgan Township in Scioto County.Gage A. Smith, 22, of Piketon, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier northbound on Ohio 104. After passing another northbound vehicle Smith lost control, traveled left of center and struck an oncoming southbound vehicle. Tyler M. Bellaw, 29, of Piketon, was driving a 1994 Ford F-350 southbound on Ohio and was struck by Smith in the southbound lane.

Copas was the front seat passenger with Smith. She was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center and later to Grant Hospital with serious injuries.

Killed initially in the crash were Navy A. Copas, 4, Madison Q. Copas, 6, and Xavier A. Smith, age 5, who were all in the back seat of Smith's car.Smith was treated and released at SOMC, and incarcerated at the Scioto County Jail. Smith was initially charged with with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, felonies of the first degree, and one count of aggravatedvehicular assault, a felony of the second degree.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Piketon woman dies from injuries in crash that killed 3 children