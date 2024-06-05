Passenger killed in three-vehicle crash on Washington beltway

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Wednesday on the Washington beltway in Montgomery County.

At about 3 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to the inner loop of Interstate 495 at Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring for a report of a crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2005 Honda Accord hit a 2020 Jeep Wrangler and a 2007 Honda Civic while entering I-495 off a ramp from southbound Georgia Avenue.

The drivers of all three vehicles and two passengers in the Civic were transported to the hospital for injuries. The passenger in the Accord died, police say.

As a result of the crash, the inner loop of I-495 was closed for several hours. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating.