Passenger killed in Nevada County crash; 23-year-old arrested for DUI, CHP says

(FOX40.COM) — California Highway Patrol officers arrested a 23-year-old woman for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sunday after she crashed into several trees on a highway in Nevada County, which led to the death of the car’s passenger.

The woman who died, Nevada County resident Kasey Patrick, was 23 years old, CHP said.

According to the agency, the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 49 near Oak Drive, about 10 miles south of Grass Valley.

CHP said that another 23-year-old Nevada County resident, Isabella Christmon, was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Passat on Highway 49 heading north when she approached a right curve in the roadway. As she approached the curve, CHP said the driver allowed the car to drift off the right side of the highway.

As the car traveled down a “steep hillside,” it struck several oak trees and eventually ended up on its right side, about 45 feet from the highway, CHP said.

“Tragically, Kasey Patrick died at the scene,” CHP said. “[Christmon] suffered major injuries and was taken to [a local hospital] for treatment.”

The crash remains under investigation.

