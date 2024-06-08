Passenger killed, driver hurt in Upstate crash when truck hits tree, SC highway patrol says

One person died and another was injured in a Greenville County crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Just before 7:30 a.m., a driver from Greenville was traveling west in a 2005 Dodge pickup truck on State Park Road, about 2 miles east of Travelers Rest, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said. The truck drove off the road to the right, overcorrected and drove across the left side of the roadway before hitting a tree.

The driver was taken to a Greenville hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The sole passenger of the truck died on the scene. The passenger has not been publicly identified by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation.

Through Saturday, 357 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, 33 of which have been in Greenville County. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.