Passenger Who Drunkenly Attacked Delta Flight Attendant Hit with Jail Time

A traveler has been sentenced to time in prison after he attacked a flight attendant who cut off their alcohol service on a flight from Tel Aviv to New York City.

Long Island resident Shachar Bivas, 44, was sentenced to six months in federal prison for his violent assault on a Delta flight attendant on May 31, 2023. He must also pay a $9,500 fine for “interfering with the duties of a flight crew member.”

According to court records reviewed by Paddle Your Own Kanoo and The New York Post, Bivas was “visibly intoxicated” when he asked a flight attendant for a second vodka cocktail during the flight. The first attendant refused him, so Bivas sought out a second, male flight attendant whom he asked for vodka and a cigarette.

The flight attendant informed Bivas that there was no smoking on board the aircraft, offering him coffee instead of alcohol to help him sober up. This infuriated Bivas, who punched one of the galleys before the crew was able to subdue him and return him to his seat.

A little while later, Bivas rose again and made his way directly for the second flight attendant who refused him. Bivas “forcibly grabbed, pushed, and punched” the victim, in the process bruising the man’s arm and tearing his uniform.

Another flight attendant helped to subdue Bivas, while one of the pilots also assisted in restraining the aggressive passenger. However, both pilots refused the crew’s request to perform an emergency diversion to offload Bivas from the plane. The itinerary continued to JFK, where Bivas was taken into custody.

Bivas’ May 30 sentencing comes after a year of legal wrangling on the defendant’s part. He was indicted last August and pleaded guilty in December before his fate was handed down last week. Bivas must self-surrender to authorities by August 2 to serve out his sentence.