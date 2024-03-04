Passenger dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound, driver sought after Sheboygan County pursuit

HERMAN — A 25-year-old man has died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was the passenger in a vehicle that led Sheboygan County Sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit Saturday night. The man was suspected of firing a gun at deputies during the incident.

No deputies were hurt and the man’s name was not immediately released.

The driver of the vehicle fled law enforcement and is being sought. He has been identified as 28-year-old Mario Rezall Dajaun Doyle Jr.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle was found in Sheboygan County, but Doyle is not suspected to still be in the county.

Anyone who knows of Doyle’s whereabouts is urged to call local law enforcement and avoid approaching him as he should be considered dangerous.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has been requested to investigate the incident.

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said no officers fired their guns during the incident, which started when a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop the vehicle on State 32 and County FF in town of Herman at 11:22 p.m. Saturday.

During the traffic investigation, the vehicle fled and was pursued by the investigating officers.

After the vehicle stopped a second time near County M and County Line Road in town of Herman, the passenger exited the car and shot several rounds at officers, the sheriff’s office said. The officers were not hurt, and the passenger fled from the vehicle on foot while the driver fled the scene in the vehicle.

Sheboygan County and Manitowoc drone teams were then dispatched to aid in apprehending the suspect. As the drone was approaching the area it was believed the subject had fled, responding officers heard a distant gunshot, a news release said.

As officers investigated, a heat signature was identified by the drone team. As a result, officers found the passenger from the traffic stop with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the news release said. The subject was deceased.

The sheriff’s office said no further details would be provided until the driver is located.

