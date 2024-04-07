A passenger is dead after a crash at Queen City and Harrison avenues in South Fairmount Saturday night.

A passenger is dead after a two-vehicle crash occurred in South Fairmount late Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Police responded to the crash at 11: 20 p.m.

A statement from police said a 24-year-old man driving a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling northwest on Harrison Avenue when the driver of a southbound 2016 Toyota Scion hit the Honda. The driver of the Toyota fled on foot.

The passenger of the Scion was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Centerwhere he was treated for his injuries, but he died at the hospital. Police did not release the name of the passenger.

The crash is under investigation and police said the use of seatbelts is unknown at this time. Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided the photo for this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Passenger dies after Saturday crash in South Fairmont