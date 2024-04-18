WOODSTOCK TWP. — A passenger died Thursday when the car he was in crashed into the rear of a truck that was stopping for construction traffic.

Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 11:41 a.m. to the crash near the intersection of U.S. 223 and Herold Highway in Woodstock Township, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

According to deputies, a delivery truck driven by a 74-year-old man from Harrison was traveling east on U.S. 223 and was stopping for construction traffic when a car driven by a 52-year-old man from Adrian that was also traveling eastbound was unable to come to a stop before crashing into the rear of the truck. The driver of the car did not see the delivery truck stopping for construction traffic, the release said.

The front-seat passenger in the car, a 58-year-old man from Adrian, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office reported. Neither driver was injured, and all occupants of the vehicles were wearing their seatbelts.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, the release said.

Next of kin for the passenger has been notified, but the names of the people involved were withheld to give the family time to be fully notified.

The Lenawee County Accident Investigation Team was called to the scene, and the crash is under further investigation.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Tecumseh Police Department, the Addison Fire Department, the Cambridge Township Fire Department, the Somerset Township Fire Department and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Passenger dies in crash on U.S. 223 in Woodstock Township