A passenger has died after severe turbulence on a flight from London to Singapore

A passenger flying from London to Singapore has died after severe turbulence on board.

The incident took place on Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, which left the UK Monday night.

Details of what happened are scarce, though it is known a number of passengers were also injured.

A Singapore Airlines passenger has died after a flight encountered severe turbulence, the carrier announced Tuesday.

Flight SQ321 from London Heathrow to Singapore took off on Monday night local time, but the Boeing 777 diverted to Bangkok 11 hours into the journey, per Flightradar24.

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER," the statement said. "Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased."

It's the second fatal incident in the airline's 77-year history, after a plane attempted to take off on the wrong runway in 2000. Singapore Airlines is often regarded as one of the world's best carriers — one of just 10 to be ranked five stars by Skytrax.

Thailand's 3PlusNews reported that 30 people were injured on the flight. The airline said there were 211 passengers and 18 crew on board. Images shared on social media appeared to show several ambulances parked next to the plane on the tarmac at Bangkok Airport.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft," Singapore Airlines said in the statement.

Severe turbulence can often result in injuries with passengers hitting the cabin ceiling, but deaths are extremely rare.

Last month, an Air New Zealand passenger said he broke his leg due to turbulence and had to endure the rest of the six-and-a-half hour flight in pain. And in December, 14 people received medical attention after severe turbulence on an Emirates Airbus A380.

Were you on board Flight SQ321? Reach out to this reporter at psyme@businessinsider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider