Passenger charged with murder after driver found dead in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was charged with murder in Rusk County after a driver was found dead in their vehicle.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call around 9:30 Sunday morning about a possible accident on Highway 79 at CR 347.

Deputies and a DPS trooper saw the driver dead in the driver’s seat.

“The investigation led to the arrest of the passenger who was charged with murder,” according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. “This case is very early in the investigation, so no names will be released at this time.”

The suspect was arrested at the scene and the Chapman community is not in danger, Valdez said.

