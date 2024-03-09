Passenger of car involved in chase on Veterans Parkway dies

WRBL has confirmed a passenger in the car of a driver with several warrants has died after a chase in Columbus on Veterans Parkway.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 27-year-old Daiva Williams was a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle and pronounced dead at 4:01 pm Friday following a crash on Veterans Parkway Thursday Afternoon.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman confirmed to WRBL the department’s Special Operations Unit was trying to stop a wanted suspect with 15 warrants. The sheriff’s office says it used a pit maneuver during the pursuit.

The suspect was wanted by several agencies on various charges including felony escape, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, felon Violation of Probation burglary and others.

The sheriff says the suspect will have charges added on by the Special Operations Unit.

