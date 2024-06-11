Passenger banned from flight over viral packing trick: ‘Stop listening to the internet’

Many airlines have rules and limitations for what items can be carried onto the plane and what exactly is considered a carry-on item.

One traveler at Orlando International Airport tried to get around paying for a checked bag by putting all his belongings into a pillowcase and claiming that it was nothing more than a pillow.

TikTok user @natashaorganic shared a clip of the passenger arguing with security about his “pillow” — which escalated to the point of police involvement.

“Stop letting these sites, social media, give you tips and tricks because sometimes it’s not gonna work,” she said in the video.

“This dude was trying to take in a pillowcase full of clothing and other items, which he is stating was simply just a pillowcase,” she explained. “And the dude was like bro, everybody can see it’s not a freaking pillow, like come on.”

After airport staff gave the guy a chance to pay to check his items, he waited “all the way up until they closed the doors” to agree to pay for it.

The man tried to push himself onto the plane, “and they were like, bro, back away, we gave you your chance, and you didn’t pay for it.”

She added that they ended up calling the police on the guy who was then escorted out.

“So stop listening to the internet,” she concluded.

People expressed their thoughts in the comments, shocked to see someone take such a big risk at an airport and refuse to back down.

“The airport is the one place I’m making sure I’m a model citizen. Are ppl not afraid of felonies and the no fly list?” one user questioned.

“I’ll fight anyone anywhere anytime but never the airport. Getting out in the ‘no fly list’ is worse than a bad credit score,” another said.

“I come to the airport ACTING CORRECT

One place you will not find me is the no fly list,” someone declared.

“I’m an airport employee and when I saw that original video I’m like lol that will never work.. happy to see it come to fruition

,” a supposed airport worker noted.