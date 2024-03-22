Passaic man charged with attempted murder in 1997 stabbing nearly 30 years later

A Passaic man who avoided capture for nearly 27 years after a stabbing was finally arrested this week, officials said.

Ramon Florentino Siri, 77, was charged with first-degree attempted murder for the stabbing, which took place in Passaic on Sept. 4, 1997, according to a press release from the county prosecutor's office. He is also facing two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Passaic police responded to the area of Henry Street and Leonard Place for a reported assault at 10:33 p.m. the night of the stabbing, the prosecutor's office said. The victim, who was not identified in the release, suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

Siri was charged after an investigation determined he was responsible for the stabbing, but he remained at large for nearly three decades. On Tuesday, Passaic police received a tip that he was in the city and arrested him without incident that afternoon.

Siri faces 10 to 20 years in prison on the attempted murder charge, along with five to 10 years for second-degree aggravated assault. The other aggravated assault charge and the weapons charge, both third-degree offenses, carry a range of three to five years each.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Tips Line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. The public can also contact the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic NJ man charged with attempted murder in 1997 stabbing