Passaic County man accused of using explosive to damage ATM

A Passaic County man faces federal charges for allegedly using an explosive to damage a Chase Bank ATM in Prospect Park, officials said on Friday.

Nicolas Torres, 41, of Passaic, appeared in Newark federal court this week before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor and was detained, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

According to court documents and statements, on July 5, 2022, surveillance footage captured Torres approaching the Chase Bank ATM and igniting an item in front of it. Moments later, an explosion occurred at the ATM. Torres was seen fleeing the scene with two other people, per Sellinger. Cellphone data placed Torres in the vicinity of the Chase Bank at the time of the explosion, Sellinger stated.

Further investigation revealed that Torres had traveled to Pennsylvania the day before and bought about $1,000 worth of fireworks, according to Sellinger. Physical evidence obtained from the scene included cardboard stamped with "MgAl," indicating the presence of magnalium, an alloy used to create explosive devices.

NJ news After the bridge collapse, some ships will dock in Newark. What that means for you

Torres faces charges of using an explosive to damage real property used in interstate commerce, carrying a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years, along with a fine of $250,000. He is also charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

U.S. Attorney Vera Varshavsky of the U.S. Attorney’s National Security Unit in Newark is representing the government in the case.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic NJ man accused of using explosive to damage ATM