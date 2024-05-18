Passage of Family Affordability Tax Credit will help Pueblo families

Colorado legislators have taken a stand for families by passing HB24-1311, also known as the Family Affordability Tax Credit. Passed on the final day of the legislative session, HB24-1311 will unlock nearly $700 million for families with children, providing up to $4,400 a year to families earning the lowest incomes and those with the youngest children.

Using existing state income tax revenue, HB24-1311 will direct more dollars to families to pay for the things they need most like food, housing, clothing and childcare. In fact, HB24-1311 will put more money into the pockets of nearly 45% of Colorado’s working families, including those making up to $95,000 a year. For the first time in Colorado, families with children up to age 16 will benefit from a tax credit of this nature. Families with children under age 5 who receive both the Child Tax Credit and the Family Affordability Tax Credit can receive $4,400 per child. Families with children aged 5 to 16 can receive $2,400 per child.

This policy will have a significant impact on families across Pueblo. We know that Pueblo’s child poverty data nearly doubles the state, with 19.4% of our children under 18 living in poverty, and 9.8% of Pueblo children living in extreme poverty. This translates to roughly 7,000 children in our community qualifying for the highest benefit provided by the Family Affordability Tax Credit and thousands more that will benefit from the state’s investment in family affordability.

These numbers matter when you consider what it takes to live in Colorado. As leaders committed to serving our community, we’ve seen how the rising cost of living, the pandemic and underemployment has impacted the well-being of families here. And while it may cost less to live in Pueblo compared to Denver and other surrounding cities, wages for our residents have lagged well behind the rest of the state, making affordability a continuous challenge.

The average annual wage of a Pueblo resident this time last year was $58,340, which is significantly lower than Colorado’s average of $71,960. While rent in Pueblo remains lower than Denver, the median income for renters in Pueblo is about $28,500 less than the median income for renters in Denver. It should come as no surprise that the number of Pueblo residents who had trouble paying their rent or mortgage over the last year is nearly double that of the rest of the state. Finding affordable child care is also harder, with one in five families in Pueblo County reporting difficulty accessing affordable child care. Families are also choosing which of their basic needs to meet, with 15.8% of Pueblo residents choosing not to get their medical prescriptions filled and 17% avoiding dental care because of cost in the past 12 months.

Pueblo has not been an affordable place to raise a family – but it can be.

Thanks to the passage of the Family Affordability Tax Credit, when Pueblo families file their 2024 taxes, it will come with more opportunities and fewer tough choices to make when it comes to meeting basic needs.

Because HB24-1311 is a tax credit, it provides families extra financial support without risking loss of the benefits they may already receive. Given the rate of families in Pueblo that are co-enrolled in SNAP and Medicaid, the tax credit will support families while also preserving access to the critical safety-net programs proven to increase food and healthcare security for so many in our community. Families will have the freedom to apply the dollars to their greatest needs.

We are grateful to our state legislators for passing this much needed tax credit, and look forward to Governor Polis swiftly signing the bill into law. We’ve always known Pueblo is a special place to live, and now it can be more affordable for generations of children and families.

Daneya Esgar

Velia Rincon

Dr. Velia Rincon is the Pueblo services director for Servicios de La Raza, and has three children. Daneya Esgar, Pueblo County commissioner, is expecting her second child in support of the Family Affordability Tax Credit.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Passage of Family Affordability Tax Credit will help Pueblo families