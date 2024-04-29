Can it pass? Voters to decide fate of property tax increase for Autauga schools

PRATTVILLE − The Autauga County Board of Education wants to raise property tax by 7 mills, a move that would pump about $7 million a year into county schools.

But will the increase pass a public vote?

“They trying that again so soon?” said Prattville resident Tyler Lightsey, with a snort of disgust. “It’ll never pass.”

The previous administration, both superintendent and board, backed a 15-mill property tax increase in 2022, with the money earmarked for capital projects. It was decided by voters in the city of Prattville and a small area outside of Prattville, with the money going to schools inside the city limits and Prattville High School, which is just outside the city limits.

Students load onto Autauga County school buses at Prattville Junior High School in Prattville, Ala., on Thursday January 6, 2022

The increase was defeated by about 70 votes out of about 11,000 cast.

This time, the tax would be county-wide.

It’s past time for the schools to be adequately funded, said Kayla Reynolds, an Autauga County resident.

“I would have voted for the last tax increase if I could have,” she said. “What’s an extra $70 or $140 a year when it comes to schools. We have to do something or we are going to start getting behind.

“Just look at what Elmore County is doing with building new facilities for its school system. We have to do something.”

More: Autauga County Schools seek 7 mill property tax increase

The system’s budget is now partially supported by state and federal funds that will dry up beginning next year. Without additional revenue, services could decrease, employees could be laid off and schools could be closed, Superintendent Lyman Woodfin said.

“I’m not passing judgment on how a past administration did it, but when this was first being discussed by the board I said it was county-wide or not at all,” Woodfin said. “I think it’s important that the tax will be county-wide and go to all the schools.”

Lyman Woodfin is superintendent of Autauga County schools.

A 7-mill increase would be an increase of about $70 a year in property tax payments on a home valued at $100,000. The money would be used for building new facilities and maintaining current facilities as well as preserving teacher units and a bonus system for teachers and staff, Woodfin said.

The school system is the largest employer in the county, providing about 1,200 full- and part-time jobs. It has an enrollment of about 9,000 and operates 14 schools.

Data from the state revenue department shows Autauga is ranked 128 out of 138 school systems in the state when it comes to funding. Autauga has 7 mills on the books for property tax relating to local funding, but a 10-mill total to meet minimum state required funding.

“We’re 128th out of 138 systems,” Woodfin said. “I just want to get to 114th when it comes to funding. Let me show you what we can do at 114th.”

More: Tax renewal passes: Voters continue support for Montgomery, Pike Road public schools

The logistics are complicated. The BOE is seeking Legislative approval for a constitutional amendment to go on the General Election ballots in November. Voters in the county will give the thumbs up or thumbs down.

But the Legislative clock is ticking. Whether or not the election gets approval before current session expires is up in the air. If approval doesn't come this session, it will be pursued next year, Woodfin said. If the proposal goes before the voters in 2025 then it would require a special election.

Timing is key, Woodfin said. Budgets this year and next year should be in good shape. But after that, the finances get more complicated.

“We are in pretty good shape now,” Woodfin said, following the BOE meeting where the proposal was approved. “But I have serious concerns for our financial stability in the future, especially starting in the 2025-2026 school year. You either raise revenue or cut expenses.

“If our people don’t vote for the tax, I’m not going to be mad. But reality is reality. I’m going to have to make payroll. You will see a complete reconstitution of this system. And a 14-school model will not work.”

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Property tax for Autauga schools: Will the voters support it?