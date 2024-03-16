Paso Robles police respond to multiple late-night calls about a shot fired

The Paso Robles Police Department received multiple calls about a shot heard in the 3100 block of Spring Street early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Upon arriving after the reports at around 12:13 a.m., officers found a parked vehicle with the front right passenger window shot out.

An individual was asleep in the passenger seat but was not injured and remained asleep when the shot was fired.

As officers were investigating the scene, they heard another single shot ring out a few blocks north but were unable to locate the second shot.

Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting. The suspect is described as a slender male wearing jeans and a black hoodie.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Police Department requests anyone with any information to call 805-237-6464.