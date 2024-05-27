Paso Robles police investigate apparent shooting after wounded person shows up at hospital

Paso Robles police are investigating an apparent shooting after a person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to a Paso Robles Police Department news release, officers received a report Sunday of a man seeking medical treatment for a gunshot wound.

“Despite the victim’s reluctance to provide a statement, information from family members placed him in the vicinity of 34th Street and Spring Street,” the release said.

Police believed the shooting likely happened at an apartment in the 3500 block of Spring Street, according to the release. After executing a search warrant, they obtained further evidence from the home — including a loaded firearm the release said.

According to the release, a female and two males were then taken into custody. Their names were not released as of Monday morning.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.