Paso Robles crash kills 1, injures 2 others. Now CHP is looking for the driver

California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash outside of Paso Robles that killed one person and left two others with major injuries early Monday morning, the agency said in a news release.

The crash occurred at 12:29 a.m. Monday morning on Creston Road west of Neal Springs Road.

According to CHP, the driver was traveling with three passengers in a gray 2008 BMW 328i “at a high rate of speed” when it turned to the right and left the roadway off the south road edge “for an unknown reason.” The vehicle overturned multiple times, ejecting all three passengers.

The three passengers were not wearing seat belts, according to the release.

The vehicle landed on its wheels facing in a northern direction within both lanes of Creston Road, CHP said.

One 43-year-old passenger from Santa Maria was pronounced dead at the scene, while 41-year-old Carlos S. Torres Diaz and 47-year-old Aliandro Torres Gomez, both Paso Robles residents, were transported to Sierra Vista Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with major injuries.

The driver fled the scene and has not been located as of 7:40 a.m., CHP said.

It unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, CHP said. The agency asks anyone with information to call 805-400-6720.