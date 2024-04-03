Pashinski, Argall announce $489,536 for Route 115 project in Bear Creek

Apr. 2—BEAR CREEK — Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and Sen. Dave Argall on Tuesday announced grant funding in the amount of $489,536 for the Route 115 Safety Project.

"It is always a pleasure working with Sen. Argall to acquire funds that will go toward making our communities a safer place," said Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre. "Engineering consultants recently completed a speed study on Route 115 and confirmed that developing a safer road design was warranted. The grant funding being presented today is for a completely new design and restructuring of that main intersection and roadway."

Argall, R-Pottsville, said once these upgrades are complete, this location on Route 115 will be safer for both drivers and residents.

"This project has been a top priority for Bear Creek Village Borough officials," Argall said. "I'm thankful Rep. Pashinski and I were able to work together with them to secure this highly competitive state funding."

The funding was awarded from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development's Commonwealth Finance Authority Multimodal Grant Funding.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the PA Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania's economic stimulus packages.

This latest funding comes after Bear Creek Village Borough was awarded $225,000 last August to replace a damaged bridge along Beaupland Road that crosses Sand Spring Run.

