Pasco teen critically hurt when suspected drunk driver loses control, slams into tree

An 18-year-old was left in critical condition after a suspected drunk driver lost control of his Infiniti G35 and slammed into a tree in Pasco.

Dylan Villa De Leon Urrutia, 18, is being held in the Franklin County jail on suspicion of vehicular assault after crashing his car about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to court documents.

Investigators say his car skidded the length of a football field on curbing before hitting the tree on the passenger side where his friend Ronaldo Jesus Delatorre Castillo, 18, was sitting.

Delatorre Castillo suffered a “catastrophic brain injury” and remains hospitalized at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, according to court documents. Court documents say he is continuing to fight for his life.

He formerly was a student at Chiawana High School and the school district sent counselors to the school this week to help students who know him, said Anna Tensmeyer, the district’s director of public affairs.

Investigators say Villa De Leon Urrutia was recklessly driving south on Heritage Boulevard when he crossed into the oncoming lane, hit the curb and slid 255 feet into the tree.

His blood-alcohol level was more than twice Washington’s legal limit of 0.08 percent, said the documents. Two breath tests allegedly showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 and 0.16 percent.

Police said Villa De Leon Urrutia also smelled of alcohol at the crash scene. His bail is set at $100,000.

GoFundMe

A GoFundMe has been organized for Delatorre Castillo’s family by Lucia Castillo. They are asking for help, support and prayers.

“He is a loving, caring young man with his whole life ahead of him,” Lucia Castillo said in the GoFundMe. “He is the hardest worker I’ve met, doing anything he could to support his mom and siblings.”

The crash left his family struggling emotionally and financially, the GoFundMe campaign said. Donations can be made to bit.ly/DelatorreCastilloFundraiser.