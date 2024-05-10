A Pasco special-needs charter school won’t open after all. Here’s why.

Over the past few years, the Pasco County School Board turned to an unlikely partner in its efforts to cope with enrollment growth.

Saying the days of fighting charter schools had passed, the board entered partnerships with local charter groups as a way to more nimbly bring more classroom seats to booming communities in Trinity, Land O’ Lakes and Wesley Chapel.

It donated a school site to the Patel Foundation for Global Understanding, helped Dayspring Academy with the construction of an elementary school in the Angeline subdivision, and set aside $15 million to support Pepin Academies’ expansion into the Kirkland Ranch development.

This week, the board quietly pulled the plug on its deal with Pepin, which had planned to open a 400-seat school serving students with special needs in the third through 12th grades in 2025. It was to supplement a district K-8 magnet school that is set to open in the same area in August.

Officials on both sides said there was no epic battle over direction or control.

“We had an agreement, and the cost was coming in higher than what the agreement was for,” Assistant Superintendent Betsy Kuhn said. “We couldn’t make it work with the additional cost that was coming in.”

The district asked Pepin to contribute about $3 million toward the construction to get the work started. The board had no plans to put more than $15 million from its impact fee revenue into the project, which had seen its price rise to closer to $18 million, according to district records.

But Pepin missed the deadlines for providing a letter of credit. On Tuesday, the school board ended the project and instructed the administration to direct the money to other items in its 10-year capital plan.

Pepin executive director Jeff Skowronek said he was disappointed that the costs and timelines for getting the school built got in the way of providing needed services. He said more than 200 families already had inquired about enrolling their children.

“This was a bright spot. Unfortunately, the bright spot got taken over by economic realities,” Skowronek said.

He expected to revisit the idea of expanding into the area, as well as into other communities around Florida that could benefit from Pepin’s specialized services.

“You have to at least explore how you can be where people want you to be,” Skowronek said. “I’m not giving up on that one.”

Pepin Academies will continue to operate in its New Port Richey site, where it has offered classes since 2014. It also has schools in Hillsborough County.

Kuhn said the district will meet the needs of the students that the new charter school was going to serve.

“That’s not the concern at all,” she said. “It was just a way for us to work with a nice charter school to help manage growth.”

The Dayspring project, meanwhile, remains on target to open in the fall, while work on the Patel school has not begun. Kuhn said she did not expect the district to open any more charter collaborations in the near future.

“We’d like to see how these partnerships go before we commit to more of them,” she said.