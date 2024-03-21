Pasco prosecutors drop battery charge against Hillsborough sheriff’s deputy

Prosecutors have dropped the charge against a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was accused of punching a man in the face after their dogs got into a fight in a Wesley Chapel neighborhood last year.

The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office filed a letter this month stating that it was not moving forward with the case against James Earl Linen, who was arrested on Nov. 8 on a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability.

After taking sworn testimony, the State Attorney’s Office “concludes that the facts and circumstances revealed do not warrant prosecution at this time,” Assistant State Attorney Manuel Garcia wrote in the letter filed March 7.

Garcia did not respond to two voicemails left at his office and an email. Another message left with the State Attorney’s Office for anyone else who could comment on the case also went unanswered.

Linen’s attorney, Barry Taracks, said his client never punched the man in the face and that deputies did not get a full account from Linen and his wife about what happened before arresting him.

“It just kind of floored me that he got arrested to begin with, but luckily cooler heads in my opinion prevailed and I think the facts ultimately came out to show that he wasn’t doing anything other than defending himself,” Taracks said.

According to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Linen was walking his dog on the 1500 block of Tallulah Terrace in the Union Park neighborhood on Nov. 7 when Arkan Sajid’s dog left his driveway and began fighting with Linen’s dog. Linen separated the dogs and called his wife and asked her to come pick up him and their dog.

Linen asked Sajid, 31, for shot documentation for the dog. Sajid refused and told Linen to get off his property, the affidavit states.

Linen got out of his truck, which was parked in front of Sajid’s house, and took photos of Sajid’s house and vehicles. Sajid came out of the house and asked what Linen was doing. The two men argued and Linen pushed Sajid, which caused him to fall into his mother, who was standing behind him, according to the affidavit.

When Sajid got up, Linen punched him in the face, knocking out one of his teeth and causing “permanent physical damage to the victim’s face,” the affidavit states. The encounter also left Sajid with abrasions on his shoulder, arm and knee.

Linen, 51, was booked into a Pasco County jail and was released on a $10,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Taracks said the arrest affidavit got some details wrong and left out key facts that he later presented to prosecutors.

He said Linen started taking pictures because the house was for sale and he was concerned about the people leaving without providing their information or documentation of the dog’s shots. Sajid and his mother and other people came out of the house and one said something like, “It’s just a dumb dog,” Taracks said.

“It’s just a dumb dog my ass,” Linen responded, according to Taracks.

Sajid accused Linen of disrespecting his mother and charged Linen, who then pushed Sajid backward, according to Taracks. Sajid charged Linen again, Taracks said.

The two men went to the ground and Sajid bit Linen’s index finger and gouged his eye, according to Taracks.

“My client feels a chomp down on his finger and rips his finger out from the guy’s mouth,” he said.

Any tooth damage that occurred, Taracks said, was a result of that.

When deputies arrived, they saw Linen’s injuries and told him to go to a hospital, and they did not interview his wife, who was a witness, Taracks said. When Linen came home the next morning, deputies were waiting to arrest him.

Aggravated battery is a second-degree felony in Florida punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors would have had to prove that Linen intentionally tried to knock out Sajid’s tooth, Taracks said.

“There’s no way they would have been able to show that,” he said.

The Tampa Bay Times could not find a working phone number for Sajid and was unable to reach him for comment.

Linen started with the sheriff’s office in 2005 and at the time of his arrest was a bailiff in the Hillsborough agency’s court operations division. The Sheriff’s Office put out a news release about Linen’s arrest that said he was suspended without pay “pending the results of the criminal and administrative investigation.”

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson this week said Linen remained suspended without pay while an internal investigation is underway.

Doctors told Linen he has nerve damage in the finger that is causing numbness, Taracks said. That’s a concern because it’s his trigger finger and he needs to show shooting proficiency to keep his law enforcement certification.

Taracks said Linen is respected for his calm demeanor on the job and that many people who work in the Hillsborough courthouse have asked how he’s doing. He said Linen is eager to get back to work.