Pasco officials responding to 20-acre brush fire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are on the scene of a 20-acre brush fire on State Road 52 and Bellamy Brothers.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire is 20% contained.

Officials said no people or structures have been affected by the fire and that it seems to be heading more into the swamp. Although the swamp is dry at this time of year, crews have created containment lines and may create a backburn to put the fire out.

Three tracker-plows, Pasco County Fire Rescue, and a supervisor are on the scene.

Residents are being asked to stay away from the area.

No further information has been released.

