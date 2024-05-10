Pasco mom arrested for drug sales after passing out with her toddler in the backseat

A 27-year-old Pasco mother is accused of passing out in a parked car with drugs while her toddler was in the backseat.

A passerby called 911 after seeing Justice R. Norwood, 27, unconscious inside a Ford Focus at the U-Haul Storage on Court Street on Monday night, Pasco police said in a Facebook post.

When officers arrived about 8 p.m. they were able to wake her and started talking with her. They said she kept reaching into her purse.

She appeared disoriented, her eyes were bloodshot and watery and was not able to locate her identification, they said. Police noticed a glass pipe in the door and a glass jar with a white “crystallized substance” in her purse, according to court documents.

She allegedly told an officer that the jar contained methamphetamine and that she had smoked some earlier in the day.

Officers got a search warrant for her car and found 300 fentanyl pills inside several bags in a backpack on the front passenger seat, court documents said.

Police said they found a handgun and what appeared to be crack cocaine in Norwood’s purse.

They also seized measuring scales, strips of naloxone, baggies and what appeared to be meth in the same backpack. court documents said. Police also found several cell phones.

Investigators said they seized pieces of notebook paper in the trunk that appeared to have the names and amounts owed for drugs, said the documents.

Her daughter was checked by Pasco Fire Department medics and was unharmed but police have not said where the girl was taken after her mother was arrested.

“We want to thank the concerned citizen who reported what they saw which ultimately led to us being able to take the child out of a potentially dangerous situation and remove hundreds of dangerous fentanyl pills from the streets,” Pasco police said on the Facebook page.

Norwood is charged with delivery of a controlled and is being held in the Franklin County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.