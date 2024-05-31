Pasco County schools hold graduations

Decked out in their kelly green caps and gowns, the graduates of Gulf High School on Friday kicked off commencement ceremonies for nearly 6,000 Pasco County seniors. Later in the day, the class of 2024 from Anclote, Cypress Creek and Pasco high schools celebrated at the Yuengling Center at the University of South Florida. The events are scheduled to continue through Wednesday, when Pasco eSchool seniors will hold the district’s final graduation event. Anyone interested in watching can find livestreaming information on the Pasco County school district’s website.

