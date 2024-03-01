Pasco County deputies search for missing 18-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 18-year-old.

Kathlyn Dieu was last seen at about 7 p.m. Thursday in the area of Glastonbury Lane in Land O’ Lakes, deputies said. She was wearing a long-sleeved black V-neck and blue jeans.

Dieu is 5’3″ and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, deputies said.

She was driving a black 2023 Hyundai Elantra with Florida license plate 60EGQN.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-847-8102 and press option 7.

