Pasco County deputies investigating fatal shooting in Hudson

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in Hudson on Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Meadow Drive and State Road 52, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Deputies say an adult man was shot after an argument with another man, and the man who was shot died.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and no further details were released.