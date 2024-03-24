Pasco County crash leaves 2 men dead: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were killed in a crash in Pasco County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:52 p.m. on State Road 54 and Virginia City Drive when a Kia Sorento crashed into the side of a Lexus RX.

The Kia, driven by a 27-year-old Holiday man, was traveling westbound on SR-54 “at a high rate of speed” when the Lexus came to the intersection and turned into the path of the Kia.

Is it legal for motorcyclists to drive between cars in Florida?

The driver and passenger of the Lexus, a 66-year-old man and a 68-year-old man, both from New Port Richey, were killed in the crash.

The Holiday man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

Viewer Ryan Watern sent a video to WFLA showing the aftermath of the double fatal crash.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.