Pasco County Commissioner Gary Bradford has died

First-term Pasco County Commissioner Gary Bradford died on Sunday after battling leukemia, a diagnosis that he announced not long after he was elected. He was 65.

Pasco employees received notice on Monday morning in the form of an email sent out by County Administrator Mike Carballa.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of Commissioner Gary Bradford,” he wrote. “Commissioner Bradford has served our county with dedication and passion since 2022. As a testament to his strength and spirit, Commissioner Bradford never missed an opportunity to attend important events and meetings representing Pasco County, even while enduring cancer treatment.

“His loss leaves a significant void in our organization and in our community,” Carballa wrote.

Elected in 2022 to represent western and central Pasco in the District 4 seat, Bradford announced a couple of months later that he had been diagnosed with leukemia.

He made that announcement at the time on his Facebook page saying “Many of you have noticed my recent absences. It’s because I’ve received a diagnosis of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia,” he wrote, noting that the disease “is the most common form of blood cancer in adults and it’s highly survivable, with an 85% average recovery rate.

“I’m upbeat and positive, working with Florida’s most renowned facility, H.L. Moffitt Cancer Center,” the post said. “I will be focused on my treatment and convalescing from home for the next several weeks.”

Since that time Bradford has attended only a handful of commission meetings. He participated in others virtually from home.

In late March, a post of his Facebook page said, “After a brief hospitalization due to a fracture from a recent fall, Gary has been released to a private rehabilitation healthcare facility for physical therapy and healing. He is alert, upbeat, and positive, and will be focused on improving his overall health and energy throughout the next few weeks.”

Carballa told employees that there would be more information in the coming days. “We welcome your condolences and will provide more information on ways to pay tribute to Commissioner Bradford in the next few days,” he wrote. “Please keep Commissioner Bradford’s family and loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Bradford spent 25 years with the Tampa Police Department and then worked 15 years as a lobbyist for the Florida Police Benevolent Association. He campaigned on conservative values and as an advocate for strong public safety. He had run unsuccessfully for the same seat in 2020.

A native of Akron, Ohio, the 42-year Florida resident cited his life experiences during the campaign, saying his time as a police officer and husband made him the best candidate.

He has also participated in numerous other civic functions and organizations including attending the Leadership Pasco Class of 2022, serving on the board of directors for the Pasco County Domestic and Sexual Violence Center and as a member of the Rotary Club of Land O’ Lakes and the Lions Club, among other affiliations.

Pasco Supervisor of Elections Brian Corey said that Bradford’s passing was “very sad news. Commissioner Bradford fought bravely — my condolences to his family.”

Since he died mid-term, there will be a special election to fill the remaining two years of his term in the upcoming primary and general election, Corley said.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Bradford, son Daniel Bradford and daughters Melissa Lembo and Jessica Anaya.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been completed.