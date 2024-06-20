Pasco commission and clerk reach settlement in budget dispute

After three years of legal wrangling over the funding her office gets from Pasco County, Clerk of Court and Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles has settled a lawsuit with the county.

While Alvarez-Sowles was not successful in winning money to run a full office in a second courthouse, an appeals court did side with her argument that she deserved to be reimbursed for heading up the criminal justice tracking technology program she runs for the county.

On Tuesday the County Commission was scheduled to meet behind closed doors to discuss a settlement but the meeting was canceled. Later in the day, County Attorney Jeffrey Steinsnyder announced that Alvarez-Sowles had made a settlement offer and he recommended approval since he thought it was in the best interests of the county.

Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve.

The settlement means that the county will give the Clerk’s office a one-time payment of just more than $1 million “for reimbursement of past CJIS (criminal justice information system) expenses and to use a mutually agreed upon procedure for processing future budget requests,” according to a news release from her office after the vote.

Alvarez-Sowles sued Pasco County in 2021 seeking clarity regarding statutory funding obligations. She said the county has resisted providing full funding for the criminal justice tracking system and for the operating costs for the West Pasco Judicial Center, the second full-service courthouse in New Port Richey. Dade City is Pasco County’s county seat and has a judicial center in the city limits.

In February 2023, the trial court judge ruled against the clerk’s office on both issues and Alvarez-Sowles appealed the decision.

Earlier this year, the Florida Second District Court of Appeal ruled that Pasco County has a continuing obligation to fully and immediately fund the criminal justice system but not a responsibility to pay for the operating expenses of the West Pasco Judicial Center.

“Both sides had legitimate and difficult questions as to what the law required. This settlement agreement is the result of the collaborative efforts between my office and the Board of County Commissioners,” Alvarez-Sowles said in the news release.

“I am happy to close this chapter and move forward.”