Pascack Valley region mayors ask NJ DEP to address flood mitigation

Mayors in the Pascack Valley region are pushing to have the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection make a stronger effort to address flood mitigation in the state.

The Pascack Valley Mayors' Association — which represents Emerson, Oradell, Washington Township, Hillsdale, Park Ridge, Montvale, Old Tappan, River Vale, Woodcliff Lake and Westwood — sent out a joint letter recently in response to the DEP’s draft 2024 New Jersey Statewide Water Supply Plan, a document that details water supply challenges and potential solutions.

In the letter, the mayors said they were happy to see that the state was looking to address water chemistry quality concerns and computer forecasting to “inform reservoir operations.” In the past, the DEP was able to combat algae blooms with information from the software.

The elected officials, however, were disappointed that the plan did not include "a single clearly defined proposal to address the effects of flooding," despite references to increased flooding throughout the state.

Daniel B. Atkins, 23, is shown in the flooded backyard of his Harding Avenue home, in Westwood, as he holds two pieces of lumber, Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

While disheartened that there was not a specific action plan for flood mitigation, the mayors did find it encouraging that the DEP may research how computer forecasting software could be used for predicting droughts. The mayors believe the DEP could use this same technology to help support flood mitigation efforts to “maximize water supply” while “minimizing loss.”

“We applaud the DEP’s efforts but believe they are incomplete without addressing the flood mitigation component,” the mayors said in the joint letter. “While drought affects water supply, flooding affects water quality.”

Westwood is currently in the midst of two studies that are looking into ways to address heavy flooding in the area. One of the studies includes using a drone to create an aerial map of clogged waterways, such as the Pascack and Musquapsink brooks, that contribute to flooding issues. Nearby Washington Township, River Vale and Hillsdale are doing similar studies.

The Westwood map and recommendations on how to address fixing the brooks are expected to be ready by mid-June. Once the four towns complete their studies, they plan to seek grant funding to help cover the cost of remediation.

Westwood Mayor Raymond Arroyo said this is a task that cannot be effectively addressed by municipalities on their own and hopes to see support from the DEP.

“We are similarly hopeful that the DEP will be supportive of the remedial measure that emerge from this joint venture,” Arroyo said.

A request for comment from the DEP about the letter did not bring a response by Friday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Pascack Valley mayors ask NJ DEP to address flood mitigation