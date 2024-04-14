Pasadena police shoot, kill armed man after pursuit

An officer with the Pasadena Police Department shot and killed an armed man Saturday night after a pursuit came to an end in a residential neighborhood, authorities confirmed.

At 8:39 p.m., officers contacted a driver behind the wheel of a white pick-up truck that was facing the wrong way on a one-way street, and as they contacted the driver, he suddenly sped off — barely missing an officer while doing so — PPD said.

The began pursuing the man, who was now wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, until the chase came to a sudden end at the 800 block of Arden Road, when he crashed into the front yard of a house.

Video submitted by a KTLA viewer showed the man crash into a vehicle parked in the home’s driveway.

Pasadena OIS

After the crash, the man bolted from the car and fled into the neighborhood. Police said he forcibly entered two homes before officers found him in the backyard of a house on the 700 block of Oak Knoll Circle.

Officers released a K9 on the man, which engaged him. During that engagement, the man pulled out a handgun.

Authorities said that the man refused to follow officers’ orders to drop the handgun.

An officer then shot him during that confrontation; Pasadena police didn’t disclose how many shots were fired or whether the man fired shots of his own.

Despite attempts by first-responders to save his life, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was identified as 36-year-old Ricardo Guade Andrade of San Fernando.

The handgun was recovered at the scene, per police.

No officers were injured during the pursuit and subsequent confrontation, authorities confirmed. No additional details were immediately made available.

Per protocol for police shootings, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the lawfulness of the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.